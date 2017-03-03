Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Landlord Tenant / Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – LLC Member – Capital Improvements (access required)

Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – LLC Member – Capital Improvements (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 3, 2017

DCHG Investments, LLC v. IAC Greenville, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-070-17, 12 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 6:15-cv-02013; D.S.C. Holding: Even though defendant International Automotive Components Group North America, Inc. (IAC-NA), is not a party to the lease between plaintiff and IAC Greenville, LLC (IAC-G), since the plaintiff-landlord contends that IAC-NA handled the rent payments, negotiated ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo