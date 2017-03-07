Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 7, 2017

Shepherd v. Community First Bank (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-073-17, 14 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 8:15-cv-04337; D.S.C. Holding: Where defendants failed to timely respond to plaintiff’s claim under an ERISA plan, Fourth Circuit precedent requires a remand to the plan administrator for a full internal review. The court grants the portion of defendants’ motion to dismiss seeking ...

