Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit upholds Md. assault weapons ban (access required)

4th Circuit upholds Md. assault weapons ban (access required)

By: Steve Lash March 8, 2017

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the constitutionality of Maryland’s ban on military assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines that carry more than 10 rounds of ammunition. But it’s highly unlikely that such a ban will ever be enacted in South Carolina, said gun rights lawyer Brady Vannoy of Moncks Corner. “We’re such a far ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo