By: Deborah Elkins March 8, 2017

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina v. Jemsek Clinic (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-057-17, 17 pp.) (Motz, J.) No. 16-1030, March 3, 2017; USBC at Charlotte, N.C. (Conrad, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit vacates a bankruptcy court’s “staggering sanctions” of $1.29 million in attorney’s fees and costs on creditor Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North ...

