Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Estate of man who committed suicide awarded $4.65M (access required)

Estate of man who committed suicide awarded $4.65M (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 8, 2017

The estate of a man who committed suicide after being severely injured in a car accident was awarded $4.65 million last year, an attorney for the plaintiff has reported. According to Austin Crosby of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth Detrick in Hampton, a jury on Sept. 1 awarded Crystal Wickersham, personal representative of her husband’s estate, $2.025 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo