Triple amputee wins $13.75M med-mal award (access required)

By: David Donovan March 8, 2017

An Aiken County jury has returned a $13.75 million verdict in favor of an Aiken woman who had to have three limbs amputated after nurses at Aiken Regional Medical Center improperly administered drugs that can reduce the flow of blood to a patient’s limbs. Seletha Gartrell, 54, went to Aiken Regional’s emergency room in December 2012 ...

