Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Workers’ Compensation – Scheduled-Member Statute – Substantial Evidence – Rebuttable Presumption (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Scheduled-Member Statute – Substantial Evidence – Rebuttable Presumption (access required)

By: Sharon Roberts March 9, 2017

Clemmons v. Lowe’s Home Centers, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-017-17, 10 pp.) (Kaye Hearn, J.) (John Kittredge, J., concurring in the result only without separate opinion) (Costa Pleicones, Acting Justice, concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from the Workers’ Compensation Commission. On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. S.C. S. Ct. Holding: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo