Evans first black woman SC Law Review editor-in-chief (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 10, 2017

    In its 69 years, the South Carolina Law Review had never had an African-American woman as its editor-in-chief. That has changed. Chelsea Evans, a second-year University of South Carolina School of Law student from North Myrtle Beach, was elected Feb. 13 by the journal’s 59 student editors to lead the publication. She will serve a one-year term. The Law ...

