Haley nominates former Gov. Beasley for UN food program

COLUMBIA (AP) U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has recommended another former governor for a job helping the international organization distribute food around the world.

In a letter dated Feb. 27, Haley nominated David Beasley to lead the U.N.’s World Food Programme.

Haley says Beasley had a reputation for honesty and integrity in business that carried over when he served as South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999.

Since leaving office, Beasley has worked on a number of humanitarian and public policy projects.

The U.N. says the World Food Programme delivers food to nearly 100 million people in 80 countries around the world often fighting corruption and terrorism to help the hungry.

