York Co. seeks to not return Confederate flag to courtroom

YORK (AP) York County is requesting an opinion from the South Carolina attorney general about whether it has to return a Confederate flag to the county’s renovated courtroom.

The county’s lawyer wrote the attorney general earlier this month, saying the flag and other Confederate items aren’t monuments or memorials. The letter describes the items as decorations.

The letter says the items don’t meet the requirement of the S.C. Heritage Act that gives sole moving authority for monuments and memorials to the Legislature.

Clerk of Court David Hamilton says the courthouse will reopen April 3 without the flag unless the attorney general says it must be returned.

The flag and other items had been in the courtroom since the 1970s and were removed during renovations.

Deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said March 6 that many of the owners of the boats and docks cannot afford to remove the debris themselves.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

