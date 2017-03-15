Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / PD’s defamation suit against ex-staffer goes forward (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 15, 2017

A federal judge has issued an order allowing Charleston’s top public defender to forge ahead with a federal defamation and slander suit against an employee he fired. Ashley Pennington showed assistant public defender Beattie Butler the door in 2014, shortly after Butler was diagnosed with cancer. Butler sued for wrongful termination, alleging that he was given ...

