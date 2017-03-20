Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Common Law Marriage – Same-Sex Couple – Obergefell's Retroactivity

Domestic Relations – Common Law Marriage – Same-Sex Couple – Obergefell's Retroactivity

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 20, 2017

Parks v. Lee (Lawyers Weekly No. 008-001-17, 9 pp.) (Thomas White IV, J.) York County Family Court 2016-DR-45-1061 Holding: Ignoring South Carolina’s past unconstitutional law prohibiting same-sex marriage, the court finds that a same-sex couple who lived together in South Carolina for 28 years had a common-law marriage. According to Jeanes v. Jeanes, 255 S.C. 161, 177 ...

