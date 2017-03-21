Quantcast
Corporate – Shareholders’ Derivative Action – Demand Futility – Insufficient Showing – Outside Directors (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 21, 2017

In re World Acceptance Corp. Derivative Litigation (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-080-17, 27 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 6:15-cv-02796; D.S.C. Holding: An independent auditor approved the nominal defendant-corporation’s accounting practices, and plaintiff-shareholders have failed to allege specific facts to support their claims that it would have been futile for them to make a demand on the defendant-outside ...

