Estate settles electrocution for $3.25M (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 21, 2017

A mother who watched her teenaged daughter electrocuted by a fallen power line has settled her wrongful death lawsuit for $3.25 million, her attorneys report. Ann Donald, the mother of 16-year-old Emily Rose Donald, sued Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative after Emily was killed after stepping outside her Liberty home on Jan. 2, 2014. A Blue Ridge spokesman ...

