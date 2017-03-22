Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – No Franks Hearing Based on Client Testimony (access required)

Criminal Practice – No Franks Hearing Based on Client Testimony (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins March 22, 2017

U.S. v. White (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-067-17, 19 pp.) (Duncan, J.) No. 16-4070, March 9, 2017; USDC at Greenbelt, Md. (Grimm, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The trial testimony of a client who was represented by defendant, a disbarred lawyer, in managing the affairs of a ward permanently disabled by a stroke, did not support defendant’s demand ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo