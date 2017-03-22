Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / When lawmakers don’t like laws (access required)

When lawmakers don’t like laws (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 22, 2017

Whether nuclear war, zombie apocalypse, or other method of societal collapse, a couple of Upstate lawmakers are prepping themselves and others for Rick Grimes-style survival when the time comes. Reps. Josiah Magnuson and Jonathon Hill, Republicans out of Campobello and Townville, respectively, are in the process of setting up the Virtue Solution Project, the Post & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo