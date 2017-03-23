Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Couple score $1.3M in racial profiling case (access required)

Couple score $1.3M in racial profiling case (access required)

Lawyers had made lower offer to settle

By: Phillip Bantz March 23, 2017

Attorneys for the black couple who won a more than $1.3 million jury verdict earlier this month against a South Carolina state trooper accused of false arrest and excessive force in an alleged racial profiling incident say they offered to settle for a fraction of the verdict prior to trial. But representatives of the South Carolina ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo