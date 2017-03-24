Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Auto – UM – Prejudgment Interest – Bad Faith Claim – Tyger River (access required)

Insurance – Auto – UM – Prejudgment Interest – Bad Faith Claim – Tyger River (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 24, 2017

Tucker v. Peerless Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-081-17, 17 pp.) (Bruce Howe Hendricks, J.) 4:13-cv-01809; D.S.C. Holding: Even though the uninsured motorist (UM) coverage in the parties’ insurance policy does not specifically provide for prejudgment interest, and even though UM statute makes no mention of the right to recover prejudgment interest, since the policy limit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo