Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – ADA – Eleventh Amendment Immunity – Federal Funding (access required)

Labor & Employment – ADA – Eleventh Amendment Immunity – Federal Funding (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 24, 2017

Squires v. South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-082-17, 10 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:16-cv-02414; D.S.C. Holding: Even though 42 U.S.C. § 2000d-7(a)(1) abrogates Eleventh Amendment immunity for states that receive federal financial assistance and violate several listed statutes “or the provisions of any other Federal statute prohibiting discrimination,” the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo