Home / Top Legal News / No intent to harm: Negligent supervision claim goes forward (access required)

No intent to harm: Negligent supervision claim goes forward (access required)

By: David Donovan March 24, 2017

A Tennessee-based manufacturer will have to defend itself against allegations of negligent supervision after one of its delivery drivers caused a crash by using an unsafe maneuver he learned during his on-the-job training. A federal judge ruled that under South Carolina law, it is not necessary for plaintiffs to prove that an employee intended to ...

