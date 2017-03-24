Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Change of Condition – Endogenous Depression – Res Judicata – Statute of Limitations (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Change of Condition – Endogenous Depression – Res Judicata – Statute of Limitations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 24, 2017

Wilson v. Charleston County School District (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-022-17, 14 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (J. C. Nicholson Jr., J.) S.C. App. Holding: Although claimant had experienced some depression in the past, since she did not suffer from endogenous depression until after her work injury and subsequent back surgery, res ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo