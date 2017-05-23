Quantcast
Insurer’s abuse of discretion leads to ERISA win (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 23, 2017

A woman fighting a rare autoimmune disorder was awarded health benefits associated with additional treatment ordered by her physician, her attorney reports. Her insurer had denied her claims, contending that while she initially met the definition for coverage, it became medically unnecessary and coverage was excluded for “maintenance.” “They approved the first couple of them but ...

