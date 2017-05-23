Quantcast
Man settles for $2.5M, right to sue second defendant

By: Heath Hamacher May 23, 2017

A man who received a $2.5 million confession of judgment from the employer of a driver who injured him can also move forward with his suit against the driver, a federal judge ruled April 13. Curtis Dolford was injured Jan. 31, 2013, when a Mack dump truck crossed the center line on Highway 17 in Darlington ...

