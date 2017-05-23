Quantcast
No respite: Timeshare developers can be subject to private actions (access required)

By: David Donovan May 23, 2017

A potential class action lawsuit against a pair of timeshare developers on Hilton Head Island will be able to move forward after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled May 17 that purchasers and lessees can bring private actions against developers to enforce the state’s Timeshare Act. The defendants in the case had asked the court ...

