Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-ant (access required)

Blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-ant (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 24, 2017

From this Sidebar reporter’s coursework and externships as a legal studies major, to his time spent as a cops and courts reporter, to … other alleged and purported experiences that may or may not have presented an opportunity to proffer alternative facts, he believed he’d seen it all, in the way of legal defenses. Didn’t do ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo