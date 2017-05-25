Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Deceased Witness – Chain of Custody – Constitutional – Confrontation Clause – Motion to Suppress – Confession (access required)

Criminal Practice – Evidence – Deceased Witness – Chain of Custody – Constitutional – Confrontation Clause – Motion to Suppress – Confession (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 25, 2017

State v. Trapp (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-034-17, 20 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) Appealed from Newberry County Circuit Court (Eugene Griffith Jr., J.) S.C. App. Holding: Even though the sheriff’s evidence custodian passed away before defendant’s trial, evidence regarding items seized from defendant’s house was properly admitted because the state presented enough evidence of the chain ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo