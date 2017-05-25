Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Intentional Interference with Contract – Civil Conspiracy – Life Insurance – Domestic Relations – Divorce Decree (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Intentional Interference with Contract – Civil Conspiracy – Life Insurance – Domestic Relations – Divorce Decree (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 25, 2017

State Farm Life Insurance Co. v. Murphy (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-138-17, 13 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:15-cv-04793; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff brought this interpleader action because, in the aftermath of S.C. Code Ann. § 62-2-507, plaintiff was unable to determine the proper recipient of the $100,000 designated for defendant Murphy in her ex-husband’s life insurance policy. As ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo