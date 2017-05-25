Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Unpublished opinion carries day for judge (access required)

Unpublished opinion carries day for judge (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey May 25, 2017

Unpublished opinions typically go unnoticed. They carry no precedential value, so lawyers and judges tend to ignore them. But a federal judge in Anderson recently turned to an unpublished opinion to support his decision to deny the defendants’ request for summary judgment in a lawsuit stemming from an oil spill. In Lewis v. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo