Contract – Voluntary Payment Doctrine – Full Knowledge Requirement – Implied Covenant of Good Faith & Fair Dealing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 30, 2017

In & Out Welders, Inc. v. Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-141-17, 7 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 7:16-cv-04021; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff alleges that, in connection with equipment rentals, defendant overcharged it and other customers via surcharges for pickup and delivery costs and for refueling, which defendant’s standard contract says is “designed to cover [defendant’s] ...

