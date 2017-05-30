Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Product Liability – Homeowners Insurance – Subrogation – Punitive Damages – First Impression – Joinder – Dryer Fires (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 30, 2017

Allstate Insurance Co. v. Electrolux Home Products, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-139-17, 12 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:16-cv-03666; D.S.C. Holding: The court predicts that the South Carolina Supreme Court would hold that punitive damages are not available to insurance companies who sue the manufacturer of an allegedly defective dryer that led to fires in the ...

