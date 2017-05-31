Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $2.5M settlement for biker who blamed dealership for crash (access required)

$2.5M settlement for biker who blamed dealership for crash (access required)

By: Scott Baughman May 31, 2017

The second time Jeffrey Hall drove his Harley-Davidson motorcycle he lost control of the bike, veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a pickup. Afterward, he argued that the dealership that sold him the used Harley was negligent because it had failed to properly inspect and service the motorcycle. The dealership, Preston Cycles, which does ...

