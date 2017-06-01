Quantcast
Home / News / Sidebar / Magistrate turns cotillion club into Fight Club (access required)

By: David Donovan June 1, 2017

Instead of a cotillion ball, a meeting at the Newberry Cotillion Club last year ended in a cotillion brawl that resulted in a magistrate being suspended from duty for 45 days. Newberry County Magistrate Gordon Blackwell Johnson was suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday for his role in a “physical altercation” that went ...

