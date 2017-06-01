Prosecutor says state needs execution drugs

SPARTANBURG (AP) A South Carolina prosecutor says he didn’t seek the death penalty against a man who admitted killing seven people because he couldn’t guarantee to the relatives of the victims that the killer would be executed.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said May 26 that lawmakers need to figure out a way to restart the death penalty. South Carolina ran out of execution drugs and hasn’t been able to obtain any more. The last execution in the state happened in 2011.

Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and other charges.

Kohlhepp, 44, admitted killing four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003 after becoming enraged by something the shop owner said. He also killed a husband and wife doing work on his Spartanburg County property in 2015 and the boyfriend of the woman found chained in a shipping container on Kohlhepp’s property.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole as part of a plea deal. Under the plea, he agreed to never appeal the sentence.

