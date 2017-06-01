Quantcast
South Carolina’s mid-size towns are growing the fastest

By: The Associated Press June 1, 2017

South Carolina’s fastest growing cities aren’t its biggest ones.

Instead, U.S. Census figures show mid-size towns near urban centers — like Bluffton, Fort Mill, Hanahan and Moncks Corner — are growing the fastest.

South Carolina isn’t growing everywhere. More than 100 towns, mostly rural and away from the coast and the Upstate — either failed to gain or lost population.

The U.S. Census also estimated that Columbia is no longer South Carolina’s biggest city as Charleston passed it by just under 80 people.

Gov. Henry McMaster says he thinks some of the state’s mid-size towns are in a beautification and growth contest when he visits.

