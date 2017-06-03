Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Another day, another survey (access required)

Another day, another survey (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher June 3, 2017

Should you ever get tired of law practice, you can always get a job as an internet survey interviewer. Clearly there is a lot of work available in that field. My email is replete with press releases commemorating the various holidays that invariably crop up, and just an invariably, there is a survey of some kind ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo