Criminal Practice – Murder – Death Penalty – Constitutional – Confrontation Right – First Impression – Witness’s Mental Health Records – Intellectual Disability (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 3, 2017

State v. Blackwell (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-034-17, 46 pp.) (Donald Beatty, C.J.) (John Few, J., concurring) (Costa Pleicones, Acting Justice, dissenting) Appealed from Spartanburg County Circuit Court (Roger Couch, J.) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Even though the trial court followed a flawed procedure in excluding a prosecution witness’s mental health records, since the records were neither ...

