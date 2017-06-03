Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Judges / Judges – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Magistrate – Cotillion Scuffle (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 3, 2017

In re Johnson (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-033-17, 2 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: When the respondent-magistrate allowed a disagreement at the Newberry Cotillion Club to escalate into a physical altercation which resulted in minor injuries to both parties, respondent violated Code of Judicial Conduct Canon 1, § A of Canon 2 and § A ...

