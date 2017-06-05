Quantcast
Contract – Severance – County Administrator – Disqualified Votes – Quorum – Null & Void (access required)

Contract – Severance – County Administrator – Disqualified Votes – Quorum – Null & Void

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 5, 2017

Anderson County v. Preston (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-037-17, 28 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) (Few, A.J., not participating) Appealed from Anderson County Circuit Court (Roger Couch, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Since the circuit court determined that four of seven county council members were disqualified from voting on the defendant-county administrator’s severance agreement, that agreement is null ...

