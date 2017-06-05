According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the agency issued more than 41,000 new concealed weapon permits last year. But it’s not the guns you can’t see that worry some in law enforcement, it’s the ones that you can.

The state House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would OK the open carrying of handguns in the Palmetto State, somewhat to the chagrin of Columbia’s police chief, Skip Holbrook.

In an open letter to The State newspaper in Columbia, Holbrook opined that visibly armed citizens will complicate police interactions, “resulting in many unintended consequences.”

Officers responding to the inevitable “person with a gun” calls, Holbrook wrote, will have problems determining whether a gun-toter is a legally armed townsman or a malevolent threat to public safety. (For clarity, openly carrying is not synonymous with brandishing.)

Peaceful protests might end in tragedy because of high emotions and easily accessible firearms, Holbrook fears.

Jim Bannister, a criminal defense attorney with Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey in Greenville, doesn’t necessarily agree with the chief, citing statistics from 45 other states that allow some form of open carry. According to Bannister, open carry states have 23 percent fewer violent crimes and 36 percent fewer robberies.

Law enforcement concerns, Bannister said, were not ignored in those states, and South Carolina should take time to analyze all the data, review open-carry laws from other states, and consult with experts to come up with a solution.

“My request for Chief Holbrook would be the same as my request for SC legislators,” Bannister said. “Let’s spend the time and effort to make an open carry bill work for everyone.”

It’s unclear whether Holbrook would be open to such a suggestion — he did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Heath Hamacher

