Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – FTCA – Pre-Suit Filing Requirements – Applicability – Statute of Limitations – Prostate Cancer Diagnosis (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 5, 2017

Grant v. United States (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-145-17, 22 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:17-cv-00377; D.S.C. Holding: S.C. Code Ann. § 15-79-125’s pre-suit requirements for medical malpractice actions at least partially duplicate the administrative claim requirements of the Federal Tort Claims Act; furthermore, such proceedings would also presumably be under control of the state court as ...

