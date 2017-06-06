Quantcast
Charleston School of Law's money woes dissipating, president says

By: Phillip Bantz June 6, 2017

The Charleston School of Law has worked its way off one U.S. Department of Education naughty list and is in the process of being removed from another, according to the school’s president. During 2014 to 2015, the DOE gave the school a Financial Ratio Responsibility score of negative 0.6, which is not good. At minimum, a ...

