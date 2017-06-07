Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Administrative / Administrative – ALJ Erred in Discounting Pain, Doctor Opinion (access required)

Administrative – ALJ Erred in Discounting Pain, Doctor Opinion (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins June 7, 2017

Lewis v. Berryhill, Acting Comm’r SSA (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-121-17, 22 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 15-2473, June 2, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, Md. (Gallagher, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: In rejecting a social security disability application filed by a 38-year-old woman who suffered from multiple medically determinable impairments, the ALJ applied an improper legal standard to discredit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo