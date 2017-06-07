Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Officer Deception Made Waiver ‘Involuntary’ (access required)

Criminal Practice – Officer Deception Made Waiver ‘Involuntary’ (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins June 7, 2017

U.S. v. Giddins (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-125-17, 46 pp.) (Floyd, J.) No. 15-4039, June 6, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, Md. (Quarles, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A split 4th Circuit panel reverses defendant’s bank robbery conviction; the majority says defendant was in custody because police told him he had to answer some questions in order to pick ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo