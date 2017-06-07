Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Two Charges Violated Double Jeopardy (access required)

Criminal Practice – Two Charges Violated Double Jeopardy (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins June 7, 2017

U.S. v. Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-122-17, 17 pp.) (Thacker, J.) No. 15-4763, June 1, 2017; USDC at Lynchburg, Va. (Moon, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant who pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy count in the Eastern District of Virginia cannot be prosecuted in the Western District for a drug conspiracy involving the same two ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo