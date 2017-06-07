Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins June 7, 2017

Martin v. Duffy (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-126-17, 24 pp.) (Wynn, J.) No. 16-6132, June 1, 2017; USDC at Florence, S.C. (Norton, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Plaintiff inmate stated a claim for a First Amendment violation based on defendant correctional officer placing him in administrative segregation for filing a grievance against a prison sergeant, and the officer ...

