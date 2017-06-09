Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – FLSA – Minimum Wage & Overtime – Satellite TV Installers — § 207(i) Exemption – First Impression (access required)

Labor & Employment – FLSA – Minimum Wage & Overtime – Satellite TV Installers — § 207(i) Exemption – First Impression (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 9, 2017

Alston v. DIRECTV, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-147-17, 51 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 3:14-cv-04093; D.S.C. Holding: The FLSA provides an exemption from 29 U.S.C. § 207(a)’s overtime wage requirement for qualifying employers that employ the employee in “a retail or service establishment.” Defendants have failed to prove that plaintiffs – technicians who installed and repaired ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo