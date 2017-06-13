Quantcast
Insurance – Homeowners – Mold Growth – Causation – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 13, 2017

Clayton v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-148-17, 14 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 5:16-cv-02467; D.S.C. Holding: The defendant-insurance company has produced the reports to two experts who say the mold growth in plaintiff’s home was caused by problems with her HVAC system and inadequate maintenance. Plaintiff has presented no evidence as to the ...

