Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Removal Jurisdiction – Prior Settlement – Federal Defense – Diversity – Home-State Defendant (access required)

Civil Practice – Removal Jurisdiction – Prior Settlement – Federal Defense – Diversity – Home-State Defendant (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 14, 2017

Bank of New York Mellon v. White (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-152-17, 7 pp.) (Joseph Anderson Jr., J.) 3:17-cv-00693; D.S.C. Holding: Even if this action arises out of a breached settlement agreement that ended a case previously before this court, defendant has failed to indicate that this settlement agreement was incorporated into the order dismissing the prior ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo