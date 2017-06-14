Quantcast
Immigration – First-Offender Drug Plea Was 'Conviction' (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins June 14, 2017

Jaquez v. Sessions (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-131-17, 12 pp.) (Gregory, J.) No. 16-1147, June 8, 2017; On Petition for Review; 4th Cir. Holding: Petitioner’s 2005 criminal proceedings under a first-offender statute for cocaine possession, Va. Code § 18.2-251, constituted a “conviction” as defined in 8 U.S.C. § 1101(a)(48)(A), making petitioner, a Mexican citizen, ineligible for cancellation ...

