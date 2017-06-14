Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Sex Discrimination Claim – Reconsideration – Failure to Promote – Qualifications (access required)

Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Sex Discrimination Claim – Reconsideration – Failure to Promote – Qualifications (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 14, 2017

McLaughlin v. CSX Transportation, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-151-17, 11 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:15-cv-00245; D.S.C. Holding: Where plaintiff showed that she had seniority with the company, that she was trained by the company, and that another male roadmaster felt she had the necessary qualifications to be promoted to roadmaster, upon reconsideration, the court still ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo